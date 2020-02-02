Live Now
02.02.2020 is the first palindrome of its kind in over 900 years

Feb. 20, 2020 (02-02-2020) is the first eight digit palindrome of its kind since 11-11-1111, University of Portland professor Aziz Inan told USA TODAY Saturday.

Most palindromes only work if you write them in seven or less digits– i.e. 9-19-19, but this one can be written in eight.

What makes the 02-02-2020 palindrome even more unique is that it also works internationally. Whether you write the date in American order, day/month/year, or as many other countries do, month/day/year, it’s the same combination.

There won’t be another palindrome like this one for another 101 years – 12-12-2121.

