HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The 10th annual Smallville Festival begins this evening in Hutchinson.

Each year, the city “transforms” into the fictional town of Smallville, the hometown of Clark Kent, the alter ego of comic book hero Superman. The festival runs from tonight through Saturday.

The public is invited to downtown Hutchinson on Main Street from Avenue A to 3rd Avenue, starting at 6:10 this evening. It will begin with Clark Kent reading a public proclamation, followed by a costume contest and the “Most Clark Kents in One Place” group photo.

There will be vendors and free activities, and live music. Thursday is free and open to the public, with other free events and activities Friday and Saturday.

