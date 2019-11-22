145 graves found at Florida high school

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An investigation has revealed 145 graves under portions of a Tampa, Florida high school campus.

Ground-penetrating radar was used to identify the graves at King High School.

The school district began searching in October after a civilian pointed out that there may have been an African American graveyard near the school.

“We’ve pieced together a bunch of documents, and we kind of anticipated that it would come back this way, but I really didn’t anticipate getting a report back this morning that said it was 145 coffins,” said Tamara Shamburger, school board member.

During a meeting to discuss the findings, Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller mentions the possibility of yet another forgotten cemetery at MacDill Air Force Base, in the once predominately African American area known as Port Tampa.

LATEST STORIES: