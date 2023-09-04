SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Even if you live a clean life, following all the rules, you could end up in jail in Salina this November — if you are willing to pay the price.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is holding a unique event at its new jail before it opens. For $20 cash, you can “Slumber in the Slammer” on the night of Friday, Nov. 3.

Paying customers will experience life as an inmate, get dinner, see a cell extraction demonstration and an equipment demonstration, and sleep in a jail cell.

Check-in on Nov. 3 is between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. “Bookout” will be Saturday morning, Nov. 4. Participants will get a T-shirt, an inmate ID with a lanyard, a souvenir cup and a challenge coin.

If you are interested in giving it a try, register soon. The sheriff’s office only has openings for 120 people. Children are allowed, but they must be with a parent of the same gender.

Sign up at the sheriff’s office, 251 N. 10th Street, Salina, by Oct. 1. Call 785-826-6500 for more information. The sheriff’s office said people can attend, even if they don’t want to be locked up for the night.

Construction of the new $89 million jail began in late 2021. It is expected to open this December. The new jail is at 800 E. Pacific Avenue.