2019 Kansas State Fair offering several new foods

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2019 Kansas State Fair is offering several new foods.

The foods include a Dole Whip, Fried Cheesecake Bites, Honey Bun Burger, Kansas’ Big Pork Shank, Krispy Kreme Hot Dog, and Papa Pup.

To take a look at the new foods click here.

Dole Whip

The perfect mixture of creamy and fruity is served from a soft-serve machine, creating a refreshing treat the entire family will love. It’s also non-dairy.

Location: Carousel Café on Fort Riley Boulevard.

Fried Cheesecake Bites

A new twist on cheesecake! Deep fried and bite sized. No mess, just deliciousness. Topped with powdered sugar and cherry drizzle.

Location: Brackett Concession’s cookie dough stand, 303 Fort Riley Boulevard.

Honey Bun Burger

Fresh beef patties from Yoder Meats are sandwiched between two warm Honey Buns, then topped with fresh veggies, often served with a slice of melted cheese. To top it off, you can add Applewood smoked bacon OR chocolate covered bacon, which serves as the perfect compliment to this sweet and salty burger!

Location: Carousel Cafe on Fort Riley Boulevard.

Kansas’ Big Pork Shank

This pork shank is smoked to perfection with a sweet Caribbean seasoning.

Location: Y-2 Enterprises, 306 Cottonwood Ave.

Krispy Kreme Hot Dog

Just when you thought Carousel Cafe’s Krispy Kreme hamburger was quirky. Behold, the Krispy Kreme hot dog covered in bacon. A fresh jelly-stuffed Krispy Kreme donut is used as the bun. It’s filled with an Angus beef hot dog topped with more jelly and finished off with thick Applewood smoked bacon.

Location: Carousel Cafe on Fort Riley Boulevard.

Papa Pup

The 10-inch Papa Pup is here! This giant of a Pronto Pup is hickory smoked and cooked in the original Pronto Pup batter.

Located at D & J Pronto Pups’ five yellow booths stationed around the Fairgrounds.

LATEST STORIES: