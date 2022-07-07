PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The seventh annual Air Capital Bacon, Bourbon & Brews Festival is happening at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the Hartman Arena.

This festival is known for bringing together the region’s top eateries, specialty beers, and premium bourbons.

Guests ages 21 and up will be able to enjoy over 18,000 bacon samples while supplies last, beer samples from over 75 varieties, a commemorative pint glass, live entertainment, voting for the “Best Beer” and “Best Bacon Dish,” and a bacon-eating contest.

This bacon-eating contest comes with a special prize, one year of Hormel Bacon. One special guest will be chosen to compete against Valley Center Mayor John Lehnherr and Park City Mayor Lou Cicirello and take home the title of Bacon Eating Champ. For more details on how you can be chosen to compete, click here. The winner will be selected Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m.

This festival has three ticket options, $35 general admission, $68 VIP, and $20 designated driver. Ticket holders will also be able to purchase a “bourbon tasting upgrade” for $5, which will get them a lanyard punch card and the opportunity to try five of eight unique bourbons.

Admission will increase by $5 on the day of the event, including the bourbon tasting upgrade.

With the purchase of a VIP ticket, guests will be able to get into the festival one hour early, receive a commemorative VIP gift, access to a private BLT bar, and a private Bloody Mary bar.

A designated driver ticket will not include alcohol access. Still, they will receive a commemorative pint glass, bacon samples, free soda/water, and be able to enjoy the entertainment and contests.

Featured breweries: • 3rd Place Brewery

Walnut River Brewing • Wichita Brewing Co. Featured bourbon: • Basil Hayden

Rabbit Hole • Russell’s Reserve Featured restaurants: • Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria

The Artichoke • And more

The Hartman Arena is located at 8151 North Hartman Arena Drive in Park City.

For more information about the Air Capital Bacon, Bourbon & Brews festival, head to Hartman Arena’s website or Facebook page.