TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State Library of Kansas has announced its Notable Books List for 2023.
Each year, the selection committee (comprised of Kansas librarians, educators, and literary professionals) evaluates the books that will be selected for the list. The criteria to make the list includes books that exemplify quality writing, compelling storytelling, and significant contributions to the literary landscape. The books can be from any genre, fiction or non-fiction, children and adult.
“The authors of the 2023 Kansas Notable Books not only help us gain a deeper understanding of our world but also encourage empathy for others and reflection on our own life experiences,” says State Librarian Ray C. Walling in a news release. “Written by Kansans or about Kansas and Kansans, these fifteen books explore wanderlust, transformative collaboration, hidden struggles, inspiring resilience, and the power of love.”
2023 Kansas Notable Books are:
- Cabby Potts, Duchess of Dirt by Kathleen Wilford, Blue Bronco Books
- Easy Beauty: A Memoir by Chloe Cooper Jones, Simon & Schuster
- Hell’s Half-Acre: The Untold Story of the Benders by Susan Jonusas, Viking
- Justa’s Escape: A Journey from WWII Ukraine by Justina Neufeld with Russell Binkley, Wipf, and Stock
- Kansas Speaks Out: Poems in the Age of Me, Too, edited by Dennis Etzel, Jr and Jericho Hockett, An Actual Kansas Press
- Letters to Martin: Meditations on Democracy by Randal Maurice Jelks, Lawrence Hill Books
- The Monster’s Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World by David K. Randall, W. W. Norton & Company
- Native American Stories for Kids: 12 Traditional Stories from Indigenous Tribes Across North America by Tom Pecore Weso, Rockridge Press
- A New Guide to Kansas Mushrooms by Sherry Kay, Benjamin Sikes, and Caleb Morse, University Press of Kansas
- Nothing but the Dirt: Stories from an American Farm Town by Kate Benz, University Press of Kansas
- One Boy Watching by Grant Snider by Grand Snider, Chronicle Books
- River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile by Candice Millard, Doubleday
- The Undead Truth of Us by Britney S. Lewis, Hyperion
- The Vagabond’s Way: 366 Meditations on Wanderlust, Discovery, and the Art of Travel by Rolf Potts, Random House
- Winfield’s Walnut Valley Festival by Seth Bate, The History Press
For more information about the Kansas Notable Books program, click here. You can also contact the State Library of Kansas at 785-296-3296 or email infodesk@ks.gov.