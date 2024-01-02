WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The new year is here.

Here are 24 facts for 2024 in no particular order:

Did you know that 2024 is a Leap Year? In fact, every 24th year of every century is a leap year. There’s no magic behind it. It’s just how the Gregorian calendar has worked since it was established in 1582. Every four years, an extra day is added in February to account for the fact that it takes the earth around 365 and 1/4 days to revolve around the sun, not just 365.

While you may think that Hawaii or the Aleutian Islands in Alaska were the last places to ring out the new year in the United States, there were still two places in the U.S. where it wasn’t Jan. 1 for another two hours. Howland and Baker Islands, located about 2,100 miles southwest of Hawaii, are 26 hours behind the first place that celebrates the new year, the Line Islands of Kiribati. However, both are managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as uninhabited Wildlife sanctuaries.

Howland Island does share one unique connection to Kansas, though. It was Amelia Earhart’s next destination when she disappeared along with her navigator, Fred Noonan, in 1937.

The Summer Olympics will take place in Paris this year. Snoop Dogg will be part of NBC’s coverage team. It also marks 100 years since the city previously hosted the Summer Olympics.

Though they won’t come again until 2026, Jan. 25, 2024, marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Winter Olympics. They were held in Chamonix, France.

Because of copyright laws, published works like books, plays, films, and their characters from 1928 or earlier are now in the public domain. Anything recording from 1923 or earlier is now in the public domain.

No, Mickey Mouse isn’t in the public domain now. The first cartoon he appears in, “Steamboat Mickey,” is now in the public domain, which means all the designs of all characters in that cartoon are now public domain.

“Steamboat Mickey” isn’t the only Disney cartoon to enter the public domain though. The silent version of “Plane Crazy” is now in the public domain.

Tigger has also entered the public domain this year. However, Winnie the Pooh and other related characters became public domain in 2022.

The Library of Congress has a catalog of recordings that are in the public domain. You can listen to thousands of songs in the library’s collection by clicking here.

It is also the 50th anniversary of the April 3-4, 1974, Super Outbreak of tornadoes. There were 148 tornadoes that touched down in 13 states, from the Great Lakes Region to the Deep South, killing 335 people and injuring at least 6,000.

You will vote three times in 2024 in Kansas. First in the March 19, Presidential Preference Primary. Then the Aug. 6 Primary, followed by the Nov. 5 General Election.

Aug. 9 will also mark the 50th anniversary of President Richard Nixon’s resigning from office in the wake of the Watergate scandal.

Several changes are coming to taxes in 2024. They include increases to the standard deduction and The Alternative Minimum Tax exemption amount, but because it’s for the new year, it’s only going to affect you when you file your 2024 taxes in 2025.

Social Security recipients will start seeing more money. A 3.2% increase for 2024 began Dec. 29, 2023.

A Solar Eclipse is coming. We will only see about 75% coverage here in Kansas, but other portions of the country will see 100% coverage.

A second Solar Eclipse is coming in October. However, it will only be visible over sparsely populated areas of Argentina and Chile, some Pacific Islands, and only partly visible in Hawaii.