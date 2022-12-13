WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 28th annual Red Cross Battle of the Badges blood drive is now underway.

Blood and platelet donors can vote for their favorite agency, law enforcement, fire, EMS, and emergency management at the time of their donation.

Donors can also pick up a free commemorative T-shirt. This year, the Red Cross hopes to have 1,500 donations.

The winning agencies get a trophy and bragging rights. Fire has won the majority of years, with 30,000 donations collected since the competition first began 28 years ago.

It will be at the Wichita Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 707 N. Main St.

If you would like to donate, you can call 1-800-RED CROSS to set up an appointment. You can also use the Red Cross Blood Donation App or visit redcrossblood.org.

The friendly competition between first responders in Sedgwick County runs through Jan. 1.