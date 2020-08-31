3-year-old girl safe after being lofted by kite in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several meters into the air.
The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.
Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.
News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.
LATEST STORIES:
- Chase ends with crash at Washington and Douglas
- Full moon that happens only once every 3 years to brighten sky this week
- Pavement repairs on K-96 east of I-135 to begin soon
- Dangerous ‘Benadryl Challenge’ on TikTok blamed for death of Oklahoma teen
- New CDC report shows 94% of COVID-19 deaths in US had contributing conditions