30% of young Americans do this while sitting on the toilet

A man holds a smart phone with the icons for the social networking apps Facebook, Instagram and Twitter seen on the screen. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR/KIAH) – A recent survey revealed that 70% of Americans had a social media account of some kind as of 2019, but where they check it may (or may not) surprise you.

Social media has become such a constant in everyday life that it’s not difficult to believe that, amid the daily hustle and bustle, we still find time to check Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or any of the other social media platforms out there.

The survey, done by AT&T’s All Home Connections team on 1,100 millennials and Gen-Zers, revealed that 41% of respondents used social media between 2-3 hours a day, and 30% said they check their accounts while using the restroom — at work, no less.

The survey also found that 23% checked social media while waiting in line — such as the seemingly endless line at their state Department of Motor Vehicles, or behind 15 people at their local burger joint.

A quarter of respondents said they opt to check social media in bed right before going to sleep, too.

While winding down for the night may appear to be an ideal time to check into social media, it’s important to note that this habit may actually inhibit sleep. Mobile phones emit a “blue light” that imitates sunlight, which may restrict the release of melatonin, a chemical that induces sleepiness.

In other words, younger people might consider skipping social media if there’s an early morning ahead.