WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This weekend’s JuneteenthICT celebrations begin in Wichita on Friday, June 17, kicking off a four-day event.

The JuneteenthICT committee said recognizing the holiday federally allowed the celebration to expand its programming, and they’re forging a new path with new events this year and some staples returning.

From a parade to nightly concerts, a BBQ cook-off and community service projects, there is no shortage of festivities to celebrate the longest-running Black holiday.

Briget Young, a Juneteenth ICT chair, encourages people not to only see the day as a day off but as a time to give back to the community.

JuneteenthICT armbands are the all-access pass to events this weekend. Wristbands for children 5 to 12 are $3, and those 13 and up are $15. Those can be purchased at Mulberry Art Gallery and Jenny Dawn Cellars. For more information, visit the JuneteenthICT website.

Schedule of Events

Now through Monday, June 20

Support the 2nd Annual JuneteenthICT Cocktail Week by purchasing a signature Juneteenth cocktail at select locations! A percentage of proceeds will support the JuneteenthICT scholarship pageant which uplifts African American/Black youth seeking post-secondary education.

The Monarch

Vora

Jenny Dawn Cellars

Hopping Gnome

Apollo Fermentations

Public at the Brickyard

Friday, June 17

After Dark Experience Live at McAdams Park

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Rudy Love, Jr. & Love

8:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. — The Bigg Homies

Bring your lawn chairs. Please do not bring coolers, pets (in accordance with Wichita City Ordinance Sec. 6.04.055) and outside food and drink inside the festival area.

JuneteenthICT will have a Sounds & Sips beer garden for those 21 and up.

Saturday, June 18

JuneteenthICT Park Celebration sponsored by The Kansas Health Foundation

8 a.m. — Carl Brewer Cookoff

8 a.m. — Wichita Athletics Track Club Jubilee 2-mile Walk/Run

10 a.m. — Parade starting on 13th and Oliver at Holy Savior Catholic Church

11 a.m. — JuneteenthICT Park Opens (vendors, activities, live music, food, fun)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Kid’s Corner Sponsored by Wichita Public Schools USD 259

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — COVID-19 vaccination & booster clinic

11:30 a.m. — 3 Keys Fitness class

1-2 p.m. — Carl Brewer Cookoff tasting

2-3 p.m. — State of the Youth forum

3 p.m. — Carl Brewer Cookoff award ceremony

7: p.m. — Paris Jane musical performance

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Press Play musical performance

Bring your lawn chairs. Please do not bring coolers, pets (in accordance with Wichita City Ordinance Sec. 6.04.055) and outside food and drink inside the festival area.

JuneteenthICT will have a Sounds & Sips beer garden for those 21 and up.

Sunday, June 19

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Community Service Project at St. Paul AME Church located at 1756 N. Piatt Please be prepared to come and paint. Wear clothes and shoes that you don’t mind getting paint on.



3:15 p.m. — Father’s Day Recognition banquet at The Center located at 1914 E 11th ST N Suite B. You must have a wristband to attend. Wristbands will be available at the recognition. ​



6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Nostalgia and Somethin Xtra musical performances at McAdams Park Bring your lawn chairs. Please do not bring coolers, pets (in accordance with Wichita City Ordinance Sec. 6.04.055) and outside food and drink inside the festival area.



JuneteenthICT will have a Sounds & Sips beer garden for those 21 and up.

Monday, June 20

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — This concert will take place at 1240 E 14th St N

​Bring your lawn chairs. Please do not bring coolers, pets (in accordance with Wichita City Ordinance Sec. 6.04.055) and outside food and drink inside the festival area.