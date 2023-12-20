ATCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — There are just four days left to vote for the newly opened Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchinson.

The museum, which opened in the spring, is nominated under the “Best New Museum” category in USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Poll. You can vote online every day by clicking here up to Dec. 25.

“With thousands of Amelia Earhart fans and admirers casting their vote for us — every day — until Christmas Day — we think the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum can soar to the top spot,” says Executive Director Mindi Love Pendergraft in a news release. “This special honor will not only shine a bright spotlight on our state-of-the-art museum in Amelia’s hometown, but also heighten the nation’s interest in exploring the many stellar museums and tourism attractions across Kansas and the Midwest.”

Located inside an airplane hanger, the museum combines STEM and historical storytelling to educate visitors on the life of the aviation pioneer and Atchison native. It also houses the world’s last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E, the model that Earhart flew.

For more about the museum, visit their website at AmeliaEarhartHangarMuseum.org.