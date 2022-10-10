WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 41st Wichita Asian Festival is happening this Saturday!

The Wichita Asian Festival includes multiple cultural stage performances, food, drinks, and art vendors, as well as the Miss Wichita Asian Festival Scholarship Pageant.

The festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Century II, 225 W Douglas Ave.

Admission is $5 per person over the age of 10.

According to the Wichita Asian Association, half of the admission proceeds will go back to the Asian community in Wichita, specifically towards a scholarship for Asian youth in the area.

For more information, like the Wichita Asian Association on Facebook.

Also benefitting Wichita Asian Association scholarships on Saturday, Oct. 15, is the Wichita Asian Car and Cycle Show.

The show is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scholfield Honda, 7017 E. Kellogg Dr.

All Asian imports are welcome free of entry. Gates will open at 8:30 p.m. and open to the public at 10 a.m. Judging will wrap up at 12:30 p.m.

Noble House Hawaiian Food Truck and Hot to Trot Gourmet Hotdogs will be at the car show.

The first 100 guests will receive a free 41st Wichita Asian Festival ticket.