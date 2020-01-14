5-year-old Alaskan paints rocks, does makeup to raise money for animals in Australian wildfires

ANCHORAGE, AK (KTUU) – A five-year-old girl in Alaska is turning her love of painting into a way to help animals in Australia.

At five years old, the most important thing on a kids’ mind during an art project?

Picking out the right color.

“Ko-ah-la,” said 5-year-old Kinley.

Kinley is painting koala bears onto rocks.

“You’re going to do another koala bear?” said Kinley’s mom, Branda Kostka.

But there’s a reason why she isn’t doing her usual hearts and rainbows.

“It was about the wildfires happening in Australia. And different ways to help. She wanted to know how to help. First it was like, well I can sell my things. So, she was running around the house looking for things that she could sell,” said Branda.

So, her mom posted on Facebook at the request of Kinley.

She told everyone she’d paint a rock for a donation to help the wildlife in Australia. She also considers herself a makeup artist and will gladly do a session in exchange for money.

“We never expected this kind of response from everybody,” said Branda. “We’re up to $1,000 now. Which is so crazy.”

So, you can imagine how busy this artist is.

“She has her first appointment, well second appointment, her dad was her first appointment,” said Branda.

“Oh, I like blue that’s my favorite color,” said Kinley.

She has makeup appointments lined up and more rocks to paint.

And she hopes all of the koalas she’s painting will help the real deal.

