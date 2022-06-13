WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 50th Riverfest is over and now we are closer to seeing how this year went for the nine-day party.

Since it was a big anniversary year for the festival, organizers wanted to make it the best yet.

With plenty of food and fun, and Willie Nelson hitting the stage, they expected a large turnout.

“What we know from food and beverage sales and what we know from button sales that was definitely the case, Wichita showed up for Riverfest this year. We not only met our 2019 numbers, but we also exceeded those every single day for food and beverage and on Willie Nelson night we doubled them,” said Wichita Festivals Director of Marketing and Communications, Jenny Venn.

Riverfest also sells buttons through Quiktrip, so it will be a few weeks before we know this year’s exact numbers.