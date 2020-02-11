Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon

6-year-old girl completes 1,000 acts of kindness

Don't Miss This

by: WNDU-TV

Posted: / Updated:

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) – A Michigan 6-year-old girl is making kindness her mission. 

Liliana Hake has already completed more than 1,000 acts of kindness, and she’s not stopping anytime soon.

“I love spreading kindness,” she said. “I love seeing people smile. There’s so many things you can do.”

She’s not only the USA National Miss Michigan Junior Princess she’s also one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet. Liliana decided she wanted to spread kindness throughout the world, one act at a time.

One of her biggest acts of kindness so far was designing a coloring book called the lily pad that she delivers to sick children at Lakeland Hospital.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories