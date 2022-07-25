DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — This year’s Dodge City Days Festival marks a special celebration. Not only is this the festival’s 62nd year, but it is also celebrating the 150th anniversary of Dodge City. The west is just the beginning!

General Information

Dodge City Days is the second largest festival in Kansas, next to Wichita’s Riverfest. This festival will run from July 28 to Aug. 7.

Much like Wichita’s Riverfest, guests need a wearable form of admission to gain access to some Dodge City Days events. However, instead of a button, guests will need to purchase a lapel pin. To find out what events require pins and where you can purchase them, click here.

Interested in sporting the Dodge City Days logo on more than just a pin? You’re in luck! Dodge City Days are selling shirts in two colors for adults and one color for children. Cream-colored adult shirts can be purchased for $25, green-colored adult shirts can be purchased for $20, and green-colored children’s shirts can be purchased for $15. To find out where you can purchase these shirts, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest Dodge City Days news by heading to their website, liking them on Facebook, or downloading their app available for both Android and Apple.

Week One Schedule

Tuesday, July 26

Medallion Hunt: While the festival officially begins on July 28, the first clue for the Medallion Hunt will appear on dodgeglobe.com at 7 a.m. on July 26. Participants will need to interpret clues to find a medallion. When they turn it in, they will receive a $500 cash reward. For more information, contact Dodge City Globe by calling 620-471-8001 or heading to their office at 2002 1st Ave., Suite A.

Thursday, July 28

Family Fun at the Long Branch Lagoon: For anyone who wishes to splash around at the Long Branch Lagoon, they can recieve $1 off by showing off their 2022 Dodge City Days lapel pin. Season pass holders will be entered into a drawing for a 2023 Family Season Pass every time they attend with their lapel pin. The water park opens at 12 p.m. every day, and this offer is available through Aug. 7. For more information, contact the Long Branch Lagoon at 620-225-8156.

St. Catherine Hospital — Dodge City Kick-off Reception: Head on down to the Boot Hill Distillery at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy drinks on the back patio and watch a performance by Miss Kitty and Marshall as a way to say “thank you” to the sponsors of Dodge City Days and the community. At 7 p.m., Dodge City will present the annual Bronco Buster Award. Reservations are required. Just contact the Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce by calling 620-227-3119 or emailing dcdays@dodgechamber.com. To learn more about the reception, click here.

Friday, July 29

Family Fun at the Long Branch Lagoon continues at 12 p.m.!

Final Friday: Downtown Dodge City is highlighting the city’s historical sites, fine art centers, and entertainment venues. Grab a seat on the trolley and take the Final Friday tour, where you’ll visit the organizations of your choice, including fine art, entertainment, activities, wine, craft cocktails, coffee, and hors d’oeuvres. This event is free to the public. Visit the Dodge City Final Friday Facebook page for more details.

St. Catherine Hospital — Dodge City Little Smokies Kids-Q Competition: Come watch the littlest barbecue enthusiasts show off their culinary skills in a completion brought to you by St. Catherine Hospital. Beginning at 3:30 p.m. in Wright Park, these “Little Smokies” will compete for bragging rights, cash, and prizes. This competition is for children ages 6-15. To learn more about the completion, click here.

Dodge City Depot Nights — Sante Fe Depot: The Depot Theater presents Dodge City Depot Nights. Step into the Sante Fe Depot train station and enjoy a cold drink from the Fred Harvey Bar. There is no entry fee, and all ages are welcome. This event begins at 6 p.m.

Boot Hill Bull Fry & Bash: Join your friends at the 20th Annual Bull Fry & Bash at the Boot Hill Museum. Enjoy calf fries with all the fixings, a beer garden, and live music. Tickets are $15 with a lapel pin and $17.50 without. Children 10 and under are $9 with the lapel pin and $10 without. Event shirts will be available at the gift shop. For more information, call the museum at 620-227-8188 or visit their website.

Bull Riding at The Doctor’s Office: Think you got what it takes to be a Doctor’s Office bull rider? Come on down to The Doctor’s Office bar at 9:30 p.m. and see how long you can last on a mechanical bull. Riders must be 21 or older, and there is no charge to get in. For more information, call 620-801-5001.

Central Station Street Dance: Head on down to the Central Station Bar & Grill at 9:30 p.m. to enjoy an outdoor country music concert with artists Dylan Bloom and Luke Milles. Guests can also head inside and check out the bar & grill’s DJ. For advance ticket information, call 620-225-1176.

Saturday, July 30

Dodge City Days 5K and 1 Mile Shootout: Come participate in a 5K and/or 1-mile run/walk at N 2nd Ave and Gunsmoke St. before the Dodge City Days Western Parade. Entry fees before July 25 are $20 and cover both races. After July 25, the fee will be $25. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m., the 5K starts at 7:30 a.m., and the 1-mile run/walk begins at 9 a.m. For entry forms, call 620-253-9776 or email bolmer@cox.net.

Lewis Automotive Two-Man MGA Golf Tournament: A two-man tournament hosted by Lewis Automotive Group begins at 7:30 a.m. on the Mariah Hills Golf Course. The format is a nine-hole best ball and nine-hole scramble. To register, contact the Mariah Hills Pro Shop at 620-225-8182.

Dodge City Days Western Parade: Beginning at 9:30 a.m., guests can watch “The West is just the Beginning” themed floats sponsored by local businesses and clubs. To participate, contact the Dodge City Chamber of Ambucs at 620-339-0194. An entry fee is required. To check out the parade route map, click here.

UCM Ice Cream Social: Stop by United Capital Management beginning at 9:30 a.m. for complimentary ice cream while supplies last, and be entered into a drawing for free rodeo tickets.

Boot Hill Distillery Bloody Marry Brunch: Beginning at 10 a.m. at the Boot Hill Distillery, guests can head on over to the bloody mary bar and choose from a variety of meats, vegetables, and other add-ons for their bloody mary.

Centera Bank Backyard BBQ Competition: Begging at 10 a.m. in Wright Park, backyard cooks will have the opportunity to show off their culinary skills. Stay and see which team takes home the win. Click here to learn more.

National Beef Smokin’ Saddles Pro BBQ Day 1: Alongside the Centera Bank BBQ Competition in Wright Park is the National Beef Smokin’ Saddles Pro BBQ starting at 9:30 a.m. Sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, the Oklahoma Barbeque Society, and the Rocky Mountain Barbeque Association, this is the 32nd official cook-off. Come see world-famous pitmasters compete for over $20,000 awarded in cash and prizes. For more information, click here.

Hilmar Cheese Public Hamburger Feed: Back in Wright Park is the Hilmar Cheese Public Hamburger Feed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is sponsored by Cargill, National Beef, Hrencher Dental, Nor-AM Cold Storage, and VVS Canteen Cafeteria.

Family Fun at the Long Branch Lagoon continues at 12 p.m.!

Dodge City Depot Nights — Sante Fe Depot continues at 6 p.m.!

Jon Pardi Live in Concert: The United Wireless Arena is excited to host country star, Jon Pardi. Tickets are on sale online or in-person at the box office, beginning at $49. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information about the concert, click here.

Bull Riding at the Doctor’s Office continues at 9:30 p.m.!

Central Station Street Dance continues at 9:30 p.m. with special guest Paramount!

Week Two Schedule

Sunday, July 31

Lewis Automotive Two-Man MGA Golf Tournament continues!

National Beef Smokin’ Saddles Pro BBQ Day 2

Family Fun at the Long Branch continues!

Monday, Aug. 1

Landmark National Bank Art Show

Family Fun at the Long Branch continues!

Tuesday, Aug. 2

PRCA Steer Roping

Landmark National Bank Art Show continues!

Family Fun at the Long Branch continues!

PRCA Steer Roping Final Round and Buckle Presentation

Freddy’s Salute the Troops Hamburger Feed

Dodge City Days Night Swim

PRCA XTreme Bull Riding

Central Station Street Dance continues!

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Fidelity State Bank Chuckwagon Breakfast

Slack (WPRA) Followed by PRCA Slack

Landmark National Bank Art Show continues!

Family Fun at the Long Branch continues!

Dodge City Roundup PRCA Rodeo / Kansas Drive to Zero Family Night / Firework Display

Central Station Street Dance continues!

Thursday, Aug. 4

Cattle U & Trade Show

Miss Rodeo Kansas & Teen Horsemanship Competition

Slack (WPRA) Followed by PRCA Slack continues!

Landmark National Bank Art Show continues!

Miss Rodeo Kansas Queen & Teen Contestants at Wright Park

Pepsi Dog Day Afternoon

Family Fun at the Long Branch continues!

Meet and Greet with Hank the Cowdog author John R. Erickson

Perfect Fit Foundation & Pepsi Night

Central Station Street Dance continues!

Friday, Aug. 5

Arts & Craft Show 2022

Dodge City Roundup “Cowboy Classic” Golf Tournament

Cattle U & Trade Show continues!

Slack (WPRA) Followed by PRCA Slack continues!

Landmark National Bank Art Show continues!

Family Fun at the Long Branch continues!

Miss Rodeo Kansas & Teen Speech Competition

Miss Rodeo Kansas Little Cowgirl Clinic

Cargill Barbeque

Dodge City Depot Nights — Sante Fe Depot continues!

Dodge City Roundup PRCA Rodeo / American Pride Night

Bull Riding at the Doctor’s office continues!

Central Station Street Dance continues!

Saturday, Aug. 6

Arts & Craft Show 2022 continues!

Slack (WPRA) Followed by PRCA Slack continues!

Longhorn Cattle Drive

Boot Hill Distillery Bloody Mary Brunch

Gibson’s Pharmacy Classic Car Show and Hamburger Feed

Truck Center Companies Touch-A-Truck

Miss Rodeo Kansas & Teen Pageant Fashion Show / Coronation

Family Fun at the Long Branch continues!

Dodge City Depot Nights — Sante Fe Depot continues!

Dodge City Roundup PRCA Rodeo / Touch Enough to Wear Pink

Bull Riding at the Doctor’s office continues!

Central Station Street Dance continues!

Ranger-Palooza Polaris Ranger Giveaway at Boot Hill Casino

Sunday, Aug. 7