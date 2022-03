OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – A boom of goats has been born at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park.

The farm says a total of 66 baby goats are romping and playing around the farmstead.

Volunteers are socializing the babies to be ready for visitors on opening day, April 1.

The farm is located at 13800 Switzer Road. Information on the farm can be found on their Facebook page and their website.