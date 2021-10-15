85th Kansas Honor Flight returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 85th Kansas Honor Flight made its return flight home to Wichita on Friday, Oct. 15th.

The veterans were welcomed home at the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita.

The flight departed on Wednesday, Oct. 13, carrying one World War II veteran, two Korean War veterans, and 31 Vietnam veterans and their guardians to Washington D.C. While there, the veterans had the opportunity to visit many different memorials in the nation’s capital at no cost.

