92-year-old woman with dementia performs one of Beethoven’s greatest works

Don't Miss This

by: Elizabeth Chmurak and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A 92-year-old woman’s piano performance of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata is spreading joy on social media.

When asked to play the 3rd movement, Elaine Labar, who has dementia, hit the piano keys immediately.

Labar’s daughter captured the impromptu performance and posted it on TikTok. Elaine ended up playing the entire 3rd movement of Moonlight Sonata from memory. Her daughter hopes the video will raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories