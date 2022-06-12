HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A 93-year-old woman from Hays is proving age is just a number.

“I said when I turned 100 I wanted to ride a motorcycle,” said Mamie Huxman.

She shared the dream with her tablemates at Brookdale Senior Living in Hays. They decided 100 was too far away.

“She asked me if I wanted to give a lady a motorcycle ride and I said sure,” said Kyle Doerfler, a motorcyclist. “And she said, ‘Oh, by the way, she’s 93 years old.'”

Excited to help someone live out their dream, Doerfler brought his Harley to Brookdale Senior Living to surprise Huxman for her birthday.

“I laughed,” said Huxman. “I couldn’t believe it … What a well-kept secret, I didn’t even suspect it!”

Huxman was able to celebrate her birthday with a 30-minute motorcycle ride around Hays.

“I feel like if a person wants to do something you should try to manage to do it, one way or another,” said Huxman.

Although Doerfler was able to give Huxman the experience, she was able to give him inspiration.

“When I reached that point in life, I really hope to be able to experience things that I want to experience,” said Doerfler.

And a tip from Huxman, “Make sure you have a good life and live every minute to the fullest.”