95-year-old WWII vet graduates from high school

CLAREMORE, Okla. (KJRH) – A graduation, 74 years in the making was held in Oklahoma Thursday.

95-year-old Lewis Shaw was finally awarded his high school diploma at a special graduation ceremony at Claremore High School.

Corporal Lewie Shaw became an orphan when he was only 12 years old. He dropped out of high school at 17 and worked as a school bus driver and janitor.

In 1943, he joined the United States Marines and fought in World War II.

Once he returned, Shaw worked for a lumber company and eventually went into business with his son, still without a high school diploma.

Shaw’s original high school is now a part of Oologah Lake, so Claremore High School stepped in to give him this big honor.

“The sacrifices they made are real,” said Bryan Frazier, superintendent of Claremore Public Schools. “The ability for us to be able to speak the way we speak and experience the things we experience are directly related to their sacrifices. And I think we should be grateful for that. And we always want to recognize them.”

Shaw will be the grand marshal in the Claremore Veterans Day Parade Monday.

LATEST STORIES: