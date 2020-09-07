A dream come true: Adoption unites best friends

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/NBC News) — Andrew and Joc didn’t become best friends the first day they met or even the second. On the third day, though, they began to realize something.

“We had a lot of stuff in common,” says 12-year-old Andrew.

“Games, Minecraft,” Joc quickly adds.

That’s not all. There’s also Pop Tarts. They love Pop Tarts.

Keeping up with the appetite of two pre-teen boys are Joc’s mom and dad, Kevin and Dominique Gill.

“As the years went on, they got pretty close,” Kevin Gill says. “It’s good to see that bond they have grow over the years.”

The truth is, this friendship isn’t as simple as just video games and Pop Tarts. Andrew has lived in foster care about half his life.

The Gills became Andrew’s foster family several years ago, but he eventually had to leave them.

Until June, when the Gills adopted him. He didn’t know it was happening until a foster care employee took him for a walk in the park and the Gills surprised him.

“I just turned around the corner and saw everybody,” Andrew said.

The Gills asked Andrew if he wanted them to adopt him. He said, “Yeah!”

