Family creates a spooky Abbey Road to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Medical Research

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (KSNW) – A New York family known for going over-the-top during the Halloween season decided they would continue to “Carry that Weight.”

The Pitkin family call the holiday displays they’ve kept up for 20 years their “massive menagerie of the macabre.” This year, they are catching notice for their edition of The Beatles’ Abbey Road.

The Abbey Road record celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. So, in addition to the regular goblins and ghouls, Jeff Pitkin was inspired to pay tribute.

Because the displays are so popular, the Pitkins’ are using the popularity to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Medical Research Center.

