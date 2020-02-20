1  of  24
A fisherman makes the catch of the day – puppies

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (WVLA/NBC News) – Eight tiny puppies are alive thanks to the watchful eye of a Louisiana fisherman.

Mac Kennedy was fishing from his boat on a bayou near Henderson Sunday when he saw someone toss what he thought was a bag of trash from a nearby bridge.

Kennedy pulled in the bag, only to discover it contained eight newborn puppies.

The puppies were estimated to be three to five days old according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

They’re now being cared for at Every Paw Animal Rescue in Evangeline Parish, were volunteers are bottle-feeding the puppies and giving them antibiotics every eight hours to ensure they don’t develop upper respiratory infections.

A reward is being offered for information about a suspect.

