KANSAS (KSNF) — Kansas has 300,000 acres of public land and more than 1 million acres of private land seasonally that is open to hunters.
Additionally, Kansas has approximately one-half million acres of professionally managed hunting facilities providing private fee-to-hunt access.
You will find many hunting options in Kansas from September through May, as well as some seasonal hunting throughout other months.
The state is known as “the land of the giants” and is recognized as one of the top three states for pheasant and quail.
You can also hunt deer, upland game, waterfowl and more.
Known for its vast variety of hunting, expansive outdoors, and tons of public land, Kansas is not only a great place to hunt as a Kansan but also a travel hunter destination, hosting hunters from around the world.
With numerous outfitters, reserves, and preserves, one can even learn to hunt once completing their hunter certification courses, with guides who know the state well.
Here is a look at the range of dates for notable hunting seasons in Kansas, whether they’re ongoing or coming up:
CURRENT SEASONS
Antelope Season – Archery (Early)
Greater Prairie Chicken Regular Season
Deer Season – Archery
Deer – Archery – (Fort Riley)
Elk Season – Archery – (Outside Fort Riley)
Snipe
Elk Season – Muzzleloader – (Outside Fort Riley)
Elk Season – Muzzleloader/Archery – (Fort Riley)
Dove Season (Mourning and Whitewing)
Rail
Bullfrog Season
Squirrel Season
Running
Exotic Dove (Eurasian Collared, Ringed Turtle)
Rabbit
Coyote
09/24/2022 – 10/02/2022
09/15/2022 – 01/31/2023
09/12/2022 – 12/31/2022
09/12/2022 – 12/31/2022
09/12/2022 – 12/31/2022
09/01/2022 – 12/16/2022
09/01/2022 – 09/30/2022
09/01/2022 – 09/30/2022
09/01/2022 – 11/29/2022
09/01/2022 – 11/09/2022
07/01/2022 – 10/31/2022
06/01/2022 – 02/28/2023
03/01/2022 – 11/08/2022
01/01/2022 – 12/31/2022
01/01/2022 – 12/31/2022
01/01/2022 – 01/01/2023
UPCOMING SEASONS
Fall Turkey
Elk Season – Firearm Season – (Fort Riley)
Elk Season – Firearms, First Segment – (Fort Riley)
Duck – Youth/Veteran/Active Military – (High Plains)
Duck – Youth/Veteran/Active Military – (Low Plains)
Antelope – Muzzleloader
Antelope – Firearm
Deer – Pre-rut Whitetail Antlerless only
Deer – Youth & Disability – 2nd Segment (Fort Riley)
Ducks – High Plains Unit – 1st Segment
Ducks – Low Plains Early Zone – 1st Segment
Woodcock
Antelope – Archery (Late)
Duck – Youth/Veteran/Active Military – (Low Plains)
Ducks – 1st Segment – (Low Plains Late Zone)
Dark Geese – 1st Segment
White-Fronted Geese – 1st Segment
Light Geese – 1st Segment
Duck – Youth/Veteran/Active Military (Low Plains)
Elk Season – Firearms – 2nd Segment (Fort Riley)
Light Geese – 2nd Segment
Dark Geese Season – 2nd Segment
Pheasant & Quail – Youth
Ducks – Low Plains Southeast Zone – 1st Segment
Crow Season
10/01/2022 – 11/10/2022
10/01/2022 – 12/31/2022
10/01/2022 – 10/31/2022
10/01/2022 – 10/02/2022
10/01/2022 – 10/02/2022
10/03/2022 – 10/10/2022
10/07/2022 – 10/10/2022
10/08/2022 – 10/10/2022
10/08/2022 – 10/10/2022
10/08/2022 – 01/01/2023
10/08/2022 – 12/04/2022
10/15/2022 – 11/28/2022
10/15/2022 – 10/31/2022
10/22/2022 – 10/23/2022
10/29/2022 – 01/01/2023
10/29/2022 – 10/30/2022
10/29/2022 – 01/01/2023
10/29/2022 – 10/30/2022
10/29/2022 – 10/30/2022
11/01/2022 – 11/30/2022
11/02/2022 – 02/12/2023
11/02/2022 – 02/12/2023
11/05/2022 – 11/06/2022
11/05/2022 – 01/01/2023
11/10/2022 – 03/10/2023
For more information on hunting in Kansas, you can visit the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks website, click here.