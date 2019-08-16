A Washington state woman is flying high at 103-years-old

Local

by: Ted Land, KING/NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE, Wa. (KING) – A 103-year-old Seattle woman may have set a new Guinness World Record for being the oldest female tandem skydiver.

Kathryn “Kitty” Hodges jumped out of a plane 10,000 feet over Snohomish County on Thursday, strapped to an instructor with Skydive Snohomish.

Their free-fall lasted about 30 seconds before a parachute burst open and the two glided into a field, to the cheers from Hodges’ family and friends.

The jump was her son’s idea. Warren Hodges has done close to 50 jumps with Skydive Snohomish. He joined her for her stunt, along with a few other family members.

“It’s fun, so why not have some fun? Hallelujah!” Kitty said.

Read more: https://kng5.tv/2HcNKZA

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories