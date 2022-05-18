KANSAS (KSNT) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has announced that its troopers will be increasing their presence on Kansas roads in the coming days due to a safety campaign.

Funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) campaign is focused on helping motorists reach their destinations safely. Troopers with the KHP will be putting in additional work hours from May 22 to June 2 to ensure that roadway safety is increased.

“The Patrol is dedicated to helping save lives on Kansas highways,” said Colonel Herman T. Jones, Superintendent of the KHP. “This campaign is not about citations; it is about saving lives. Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in your vehicles. The KHP is dedicated to ensuring that the motoring public is safe while traveling through Kansas, and we will continue that commitment throughout the Memorial Day holiday.”

The STEP program will allow officers to work overtime hours in order to provide extra manpower on the roads while also focusing on areas such as occupant protection, enforcing impaired driving laws, enforcing the state’s texting laws and other traffic safety issues. The focus for this year’s STEP campaign will be “Click It or Ticket,” encouraging seat belt and child safety use for occupants of all ages.

“Memorial Day is a celebration of the great men and women who have lost their lives serving this

great country, and also marks the beginning of summer vacation season nationwide,” said Lieutenant Candice Breshears, Patrol public information officer. The KHP and all of our law enforcement partners remind all Kansans to buckle up, every trip, every time. We would also remind everyone to make plans in advance for a sober driver.”

The KHP says that Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays in America and asks that all travelers take time to fasten their seat belts. The few seconds it takes to buckle up can mean the difference between life and death.