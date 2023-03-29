WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Festivals, Inc. (WFI) announced Wednesday that Kaye Monk-Morgan is Admiral Windwagon Smith XLIX. This year will mark the 51st Riverfest celebration.

“I am honored and thrilled to be selected as Admiral. I cannot wait to share with the entire community the excitement I have about the Riverfest and my deep-rooted love for Wichita. June 2 can’t get here soon enough,” said Monk-Morgan.

According to WFI, Monk-Morgan is the president and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center (KLC), an internationally recognized center of excellence for leadership development and civic engagement.

Monk-Morgan, who has a doctorate in educational leadership, has interest associated with women in leadership and first-generation student success. WFI says her work at the KLC fosters civic leadership for stronger, healthier, and more prosperous communities in Kansas and beyond.

“The Riverfest crew is lucky to have Kaye at the helm this year as our admiral and official ambassador,” said Nancy Duling, president and CEO of Wichita Festivals. “Her years of service to WFI—and Wichita—well qualify her to host Kansas’ largest community celebration.”

WFI says Monk-Morgan is an active community servant who has served on non-profit and corporate boards at the local, state, regional and national levels. She currently serves as a board member for NXTUS, a non-profit that catalyzes startup ecosystems, The African American Museum of Kansas and Emprise Bank.

Monk-Morgan is a trustee for the Wichita Land Bank and an advisor to the Ulrich Museum at Wichita State University, according to WFI. Additionally, she is a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Monk-Morgan is also a former board chair for Wichita Festivals. According to WFI, she continues to volunteer for signature events like the Riverfest Gospelfest and is a supporter of Autumn and Art.

As the official ambassador of Riverfest 2023, Monk-Morgan will visit children in local hospitals, speak to Wichita civic organizations and help host dozens of events during the nine days of Riverfest, which is from Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 10.

Monk-Morgan will be assisted by her Prairie Schooner Mates, who are high school juniors selected by their schools to be youth representatives for Riverfest.

2023 Prairie Schooner Mates: