WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club is hosting a blanket drive through Feb. 29.

The blanket drive, according to a news release, is a way to help children in need. Rosewood Miracle Workers are accepting new blankets, quilts and homemade blankets. They are also accepting monetary donations that will be used to purchase additional blankets.

“This annual drive is so important to our AKTION Club members because they see first-hand how important the blankets are to the organizations that we donate to,” said Rosewood AKTION Club sponsor Frankie Pelster in a news release. “Blankets provide comfort to children, especially in their most vulnerable times. Family Crisis Center and Barton County Health Department serve a lot of children across our region. Once again, we are hoping for tremendous involvement from our community to support this worthy cause.”

All donated blankets and monetary donations can be delivered during regular business hours to the Rosewood Furniture Gallery at 1607 Main St. or the Rosewood Bargain Barn at 1215 Main St., both of which are in Great Bend.

Rosewood AKTION Club is an affiliate of the national Kiwanis organization that promotes service in action for people with developmental disabilities. The area club allows Rosewood members to be actively involved in the community and to positively impact the lives of others.