Alligator walks across green on Florida golf course

by: WFLA-TV

Posted: / Updated:

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In Florida golfing hazards are just a tad different than everywhere else.

Steel Lafferty tells WFLA he was playing a round of golf at the ChampionsGate Country Club in Osceola County on Wednesday when a seven-foot gator decided to take a leisurely stroll near his ball.

Golfing in Florida is just different… 🐊

“Golfing in Florida is just different…,” Steel wrote on his now viral Instagram video.

The clip has been viewed over 63,000 times.

Lafferty says the gator did not cause any distraction however as he made par on the hole.

