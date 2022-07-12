WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Preparations for Amazon Prime Day are year-round in Park City and Wichita.

The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Park City expects to ship out over a million packages for Amazon Prime Day, an event for Prime members to shop for deals from top brands and small businesses.

Prime Day this year is on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.

There are deals, both big and small, for everyone.

“The Lego sets gonna be 30%, some of the TVs can flex all the way up to more than 70% off … even diapers can be found for 30% off,” said Amazon Spokesperson Andy DiOrio.

Preparations started last year for the two-day event.

“We opened up our fulfillment center just last year,” said DiOrio. “Already in the last year alone, we’ve expanded greatly the way that customers can order and also get their packages delivered.”

Preparations continued into this year.

“We opened our ICT Amazon Air Gateway in January of this year,” DiOrio said. “That’s a response for our Wichita customers. There is a demand for products to be ordered and delivered in the market, and so we answer that by expanding our delivery operations in the airway.”

Over 1,000 Amazon associates have been hired to deliver the goods — in just two days.

“We’re at numbers that we need right now for that intense 48-hour, to really 96-hour window of Amazon Prime Day and the days themselves when the deals drop, but also during the week when it’s now time to deliver those great gifts that all of our customers throughout the Wichita region have ordered,” said DiOrio.

In order to get Prime Day deals, you do need to be an Amazon Prime member.