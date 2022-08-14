WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Cornhole League (ACL) Pro Shootout Series is coming to Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, August 20.

Wichita will be the seventh stop on the ACP Pro Shootout tour. ACL pros will be competing for an automatic bid to the Pro Shootout Championship in September, as well as over $20,000 in prize money.

The events at Charles Koch Arena will include pro men’s singles, pro women’s singles, and pro doubles.

The Pro Shootout Series will feature round-limited games and a single elimination bracket with the total prize pool for the series being $500,000.

Daily schedule:

8 a.m. – Doors open

9 a.m. – Pro Shootout Rounders begin

5 p.m. – Pro Shootout CBS Sports Network Broadcast

7:30 p.m. – Pro Shootout CBS Broadcast recording

9 p.m. – Doors close

The event is free to the public.