American Standard to give away ‘Flush 2020’ toilet paper

Are you ready to flush 2020 away?

American Standard is rolling out this limited edition “Flush 2020” toilet paper, letting you wipe away things like “you’re on mute,” “drive-by birthday parties,” and “murder hornets.”

Head to promotions.americanstandard.com/flush2020 to sign up for a chance to win.

Giveaways continue through Monday with the toilet paper set to arrive just in time for the New Year.

The full list of most flushable moments includes: