WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 69th annual Home Show is happening this weekend at the Century II Performing Arts Center. The event is hosted by the Wichita Area Builders Association (WABA).

“This year, we have 230 businesses displaying in the show. So there’s really something for everybody,” says WABA President Wesley Galyon.

Galyon says the show has grown tremendously over the year and is the biggest in the region. This year, a popular trend for many businesses is eco-friendly and sustainable products.

“Yeah, it’s the future. That’s where we’re going. Bright, renewable energy, it saves the economy, people increasing their home values out of it, you know, we’re saving the environment,” said Aubrey Collins, Manager of Fluent Solar.

Many items help recycle home energy. These include solar panels, sustainable insulation, energy-saving heating and air units, and many other products that are made out of recycled material. Businesses are getting creative when it comes to going green.

If you want to check out the Home Show, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Sunday (Teacher Day) at the Century II Performing Arts Center, 225 W Douglas Ave.