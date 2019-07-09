App tracks boy taken in carjacking

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A 7-year-old boy taken when his family’s truck was stolen from a Florida convenience store has been reunited with his family, thanks in part to his mother’s quick thinking.

The boys parents went into a Wawa store in Largo, leaving him in the vehicle, as they were returning to South Carolina Monday after vacationing in Florida.

Moments later, Largo Police Department detectives say Adam Vachon, 23, jumped into the truck and sped off. The boy was still inside.

The boy’s father got into another family vehicle, also at the gas station, and followed. Police said he was unable to catch up to the suspect.

Minutes passed, and Vachon dropped off the boy at a hotel in Pinellas Park.

He apparently told the boy to go inside and call his mom, a press release from the police department said.

“Attempts [at] pinging a phone in the vehicle were unsuccessful, so mom gets on the ‘Gizmo’ app and locates the GPS in her child’s watch that was still inside the vehicle,” the release said.

The vehicle was found at an apartment complex on Lois Ave. N. in Tampa.

Police watched Vachon get off an elevator and head to an entertainment complex. The found him and arrested him without incident, they said.

Vachon is charged with kidnapping and grand theft of an automobile. Police said he confessed to the crimes

The boy is physically okay, police said. His identity wasn’t released.