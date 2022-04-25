HUEYTOWN, Ala. (NBC) – An Arby’s restaurant employee in Hueytown, Alabama, was fired and arrested after allegedly throwing hot grease at a customer on Saturday.

The Hueytown Police Department said officers responded to a report of an altercation between a customer and an employee.

When they arrived, police learned that the worker had thrown hot grease at a woman in the drive-thru. The customer suffered burns and was taken to a Birmingham hospital.

The woman’s family said she suffered third-degree burns to 60% of her body.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said the employee was immediately fired. Police said charges against the employee could be filed Monday.