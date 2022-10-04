WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Arkansas City is hosting a community clean-up week from Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14.
The City says crews will make one pass through neighborhoods to collect non-household trash.
Acceptable items:
- Unwanted household items
- Indoor/outdoor furniture (reasonable quantities)
- Small/large appliances (microwave, washer/dryer, water tank, etc.)
- One appliance per household that contains freon
- Mattresses
- Indoor/outdoor kid’s toys
- Grills (no propane tanks)
- Properly tagged trash containers you wish to dispose of
All acceptable items must be bundled, boxed, bagged or tied. It must also not exceed 50 pounds.
Unacceptable items:
- Yard waste (leaves, brush, tree trimmings)
- Any construction material
- Electronic waste/computers
- Concrete blocks, rocks, or dirt
- Iron, sheet metal, and wire
- Tires of any kind
- Vehicles, car bodies, and mechanical parts
- Paint or chemicals of any kind
Yard waste, including loose leaves, brush and tree trimmings, can be taken to the F Street Limb Disposal/Compost Site, N F St, weekly from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call the City of Arkansas City Public Services at 620-441-4460.