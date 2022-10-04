WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Arkansas City is hosting a community clean-up week from Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14.

The City says crews will make one pass through neighborhoods to collect non-household trash.

Acceptable items:

Unwanted household items

Indoor/outdoor furniture (reasonable quantities)

Small/large appliances (microwave, washer/dryer, water tank, etc.)

One appliance per household that contains freon

Mattresses

Indoor/outdoor kid’s toys

Grills (no propane tanks)

Properly tagged trash containers you wish to dispose of

All acceptable items must be bundled, boxed, bagged or tied. It must also not exceed 50 pounds.

Unacceptable items:

Yard waste (leaves, brush, tree trimmings)

Any construction material

Electronic waste/computers

Concrete blocks, rocks, or dirt

Iron, sheet metal, and wire

Tires of any kind

Vehicles, car bodies, and mechanical parts

Paint or chemicals of any kind

Yard waste, including loose leaves, brush and tree trimmings, can be taken to the F Street Limb Disposal/Compost Site, N F St, weekly from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call the City of Arkansas City Public Services at 620-441-4460.