Artist draws Arrowhead Stadium with a twist

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KSNW) – Artist Dan Duffy recreates images of iconic places and moments in history by meticulously handwriting relevant words. His latest piece is one Chiefs fans need to see.

Duffy released his latest piece Monday, a tribute to Kansas City and the iconic Arrowhead Stadium using the names of every Chief from 1969-2020.

This Arrowhead Stadium Word Art was handwritten over the course of 150-200 hours and contains 1,292 names in all.

