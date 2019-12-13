Baby born at 12:12 on 12-12 during last full moon of the decade

O’FALLON, Ill. (KTVI) – Two amazing things happened just after midnight Thursday morning – the last full moon of the decade, and the birth of Illinois baby Denarius at 12:12 a.m. on December 12, 2019, KTVI reports.

Denarrika Fisher and Charles Bell, of Belleville, welcomed their baby boy into the world at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in the Women and Infants Center.

A statement from the hospital says, “He was originally due on December 30 but decided to come early for this numeric and lunar coincidence.”

Both mother and child are healthy. The hospital says that the nursing staff informed the mother of the notable numeric event.

The final full moon of 2019 and this decade officially occurred on December 12 at 12:12 a.m. The full moon is called the Cold Moon.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Algonquin tribes of what is now the northern and eastern United States, named the full Moon in December or the last full Moon of the fall season the Cold Moon, due to the long, cold nights.

