WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kucheza, a baby chimpanzee born at the Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) last month, met his dad on Wednesday.

In a Q&A last week, the SCZ said they are 99% sure that Moshi is Kucheza’s father.

“Getting the family back together!” The Sedgwick County Zoo

The SCZ posted a video of the introduction:

“Mahale [mom] was a bit apprehensive, which is exactly what the keepers expected,” said the SCZ. “She wanted Moshi to meet Kucheza, but only if he kept his distance!”

The Zoo says that mom has allowed dad to get closer since the initial introduction and that dad continues to be “incredibly” respectful of her space.

The SCZ does not know exactly when Kucheza will come out from behind the scenes, but they will let everyone know a day in advance so guests can plan ahead.