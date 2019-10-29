Baby wakes up from coma, smiles at dad

It’s a moment all parents wait for–to see their baby smiling up at them.

For two parents in the United Kingdom, Emma and Stuart Labuschagne, it was a living miracle.

After five days in a coma, their 14-month-old, Michael, woke up, recognized his dad and smiled up at him.

Michael has a rare tumor that can block the flow of blood to his heart.

He was diagnosed with cardiac fibroma in March when he suddenly stopped breathing.

That’s when doctors placed him in a medically induced coma.

Michael’s tumor is so rare that no surgeon in the UK knows how to remove it. Boston’s Children’s Hospital knows how to treat it.

The Labuschagne’s are crowd-sourcing the $147,000 they need on GoFundMe. So far, they have surpassed their goal.

The family is hoping Michael an get the surgery in April.

