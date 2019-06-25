Back from the dead: Doctors revive man after electrocution

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – Hospital workers say a Michigan man who was revived after being dead for 20 minutes due to an electrical shock was “like The Hulk” when he became conscious again at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills.

Michael Pruitt, 20, was carrying a metal ladder while helping his stepfather at a Livonia job site when the ladder touched a live electrical wire.

“I remember being electrocuted while holding that ladder and shaking, and then nothing,” Pruitt says.

The homeowner at the job site called 911 and performed CPR. Firefighters arrived four minutes later and took Puritt to the Level 2 Emergency and Trauma Center at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills.

“They brought in this perfect young man who had no vital signs,” Dr. Angel Chudler says. “I said to my team, ‘We’re bringing him back.’ And then, I said to him, ‘You better come back.'”

Pruitt’s heart was shocked with a defibrillator, but nothing happened.

Chudler used a more intense shock the second time, and Pruitt’s heart started beating within two minutes, according to hospital workers.

“When he became conscious again, he was like The Hulk, grabbing the railings and shaking the bed with huge strength,” clinical nurse Yasmeen Bachir, RN, said. “It took the entire care team to hold Michael. I guess every superhero has to die at least once.”

“In less than five minutes, brain cells start to die from lack of oxygen,” said Barbara Smith, RN, director of Trauma Services at the hospital. “Michael’s resuscitation is miraculous. He did not lose any brain function. It’s a testament to the importance of immediate and continuous CPR to move oxygenated blood to the brain.”

Officials said the high-voltage electricity exited Pruitt’s body through his big toes, which were burned from the inside. His toes were bandaged and are healing, officials said.