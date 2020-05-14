Bars open hours after Wisconsin court ruling

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. (WTMJ) – Several West Allis, Wisconsin bars immediately reopened for business Wednesday night, just hours after the state’s Supreme Court overturned the statewide safer-at-home order.

More than a dozen customers were welcomed inside Limanski’s Pub.

Owner Kathy Goedde said she reopened right after she learned the state Supreme Court struck down the stay-at-home order.

“I was watching the news, and I saw the order was overturned, so I was pretty happy about that, and then I just waited for the Tavern League to send out information and as soon as we got that, I mean, it was awesome,” she said.

It was much-needed stress relief for regular customer Katie Koutski.

“I have a toddler at home, and I’m a full-time nurse so it’s been very stressful and hard to not be able to go out and be with my friends and family at the bars,” Koutski said.

LATEST STORIES: