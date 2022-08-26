Deputies and baseball players try to catch some goats on the loose in McPherson on Aug. 26, 2022. (Courtesy McPherson County Sheriff’s Office)

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County deputies don’t kid around when it comes to animals on the loose. On Thursday, they spent some time trying to corral some runaway goats near Kiowa Road and the Central Christian College baseball field.

Members of the Tigers baseball team decided to help herd the goats.

A post on the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said the team “was faster than the deputy in their apprehension of goats on the run.”

KSN News has reached out to the sheriff’s office to see how many goats were loose and what happened to them, but we have not heard back yet.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says that deputies earn “hoof pins” when they successfully apprehend loose livestock.

It goes on to say:

“A big thanks to the team for their assistance! It is our understanding that the Deputy will be investing in a lasso, still in search of his own hoof pin.”