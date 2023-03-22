WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — March 22 is World Water Day.

“World Water Day 2023 is about accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis,” the Sedgwick County Government shares.

This year’s theme is “Be the Change.” It is supposed to encourage people to take action in their lives to change how they use, consume and manage water.

BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT TO SEE IN THE WORLD unwater.org/bethechange

According to the Sedgwick County Government, about one in four people, two billion people worldwide, do not have access to safe drinking water. Almost half of the global population – 3.6 billion people – lack safe sanitation.

Sedgwick County Government says you can take small actions like these to reduce how much water you use:

Save water – Take shorter showers and turn off the tap when brushing your teeth or washing dishes

Repair – Fix leaking water and waste pipes

Be curious – Find out where your water comes from and how it’s shared

Eat local – Buy local, seasonal food and look for products made with less water

Don’t pollute – Don’t put pollutants like food waste, oils, medicines and chemicals down the toilet or drains

To learn more, visit worldwaterday.org.