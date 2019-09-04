Bear Scare: Footage shows Halloween decoration spooking bear

by: WSLS-TV

SALEM, Va. (WSLS) – Home security footage shows a motion-activated skeleton toy scaring a bear away from a trash can outside of a home in Salem, Virginia.

Joni Moss said the bear has been lurking around her home for years.

She spent around $100 on locks for her trash cans, but they never seemed to solve the problem.

So, she settled on a much cheaper, and arguably more entertaining option: a toy skeleton.

“We saw something on Facebook about a Halloween decoration, so we went and bought one (for) $25,” Moss said. “It was hilarious to see the first time it scared the bear because I was kind of having doubts that it was actually going to work.”

