WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spring has sprung, and that means plenty of flowers and plenty of dandelions blooming throughout our viewing area. It also means plenty of bees that have exhausted their winter reserves buzzing about. Although dandelions are not the strongest source of pollen, experts say they play a bigger role for bees than you might think.

“Without dandelions, you know, it, it makes it, it makes it really hard for them to get strong for the season,” Jesse Chapman, Owner of American Beekeeping & Removal, said.

Chapman says dandelion pollen is the first source of food for bees each year—essential for long-term hive health.

“They store the pollen for protein, and they store the honey for carbohydrates, and they use the protein to make the babies, to have, for the life cycle,” Chapman said.

“All of the flowers that are open right now in the spring, whether you consider them a weed, or they be something you planted intentionally, are important food sources for our bees and other pollinators,” Rebecca McMahon, Horticulture Agent with K-State Research & Extension Sedgwick County, said.

McMahon says if you spray weedkiller now, you’re probably wasting your money.

“One of things important for folks to know about spring weedy flowers, at this time of year, like dandelions, like henbit, chickweed, things like that, is that this is not the right time to spray anyway…the herbicide’s not going to work very well,” McMahon said.

McMahon recommends using herbicides in the fall when bees aren’t feeding on flowers, diversifying your garden to provide multiple food sources for bees, and leaving those dandelions alone. But if you (or your HOA) would like those weeds to go, experts say mowing them is the best course of action.

“Don’t mess with your dandelions until they turn white,” Chapman said. “Just let ’em do their thing while they’re yellow, and mow after.”

Although herbicides don’t target insects, they can cause problems if it gets on their bodies or their wings—potentially passing it on to their larvae and effectively killing them. If you absolutely need to spray weedkiller, do so close to the ground at night when the winds are low.