BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Bel Aire will be hosting its spring Curbside Clean-Up event on Saturday, May 21.

According to the City of Bel Aire — Government Facebook page, Waste Connections will be making one pass through the City.

The City says it is really important that you have your items by the curb before 7 a.m. The City says not to use your bins and that all items collected must be able to be handled by one or two people and easily visible to the drivers.

Examples of acceptable items include the following:

Furniture

Chairs

Couches

Appliances

Mattresses

Tree limbs (cut and bundled in 3-foot lengths)

Refrigerators, freezers and air conditions will be accepted if they are tagged by a technician with the appropriate paperwork attached.

No construction materials or hazardous liquids will be accepted.